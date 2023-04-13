Redington Releases New Original Rod and Reel Kits

Redington recently announced the release of a new rod and reel kit dubbed The Original. These kits include a “classically designed rod, reel, and line . . . Its looks pay homage to fly fishing’s heritage, while being fully equipped with an easy-to-cast, medium-fast action blank that’s ready for adventure,” per a press release from Redington.

The Original kits comes in a Freshwater and All-Water option. The Freshwater is a 9′ 5-weight, ideally suited for trout and bass. The All-Water is a 9′ 8-weight formulated for larger bass, salmon, and saltwater adventures.

You can view a video about these kits below, or learn more about them here.

