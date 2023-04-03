Prolong Leader Life With Tippet Rings

Kent Klewein notes, in a recent story over at Gink & Gasoline, that leaders have gotten pretty expensive lately. He’s right – a three pack of fluorocarbon leaders can run an angler around $15, or more. So, one way to increase the lifespan of this integral part of fly fishing tackle is to use tippet rings.

Kent goes into detail on how he uses tippet rings for his leaders, and you can read it all here.