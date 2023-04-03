TRC Releases Updated Yari Tenkara Rod

Tenkara Rod Company has released an updated version of their popular Yari rod. The Yari is a Japanese-made tenkara rod that’s available in a new colorway. When fully rigged up, the Yari is 11 feet long. The rod weighs 2.3 ounces, and comes in a complete kit option, as well, for those who don’t already have tenkara tackle.

