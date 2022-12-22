Orvis to Match Guide Relief Donations
Orvis announced that they’ll match all donations up to $10,000 made before the end of the year to the Guide Relief Program (GRP), according to Hatch Magazine. The GRP was started during the pandemic as a way to help guides pay their bills while sidelined from guiding. It has since expanded to also offer mental health services at no cost to guides.
You can read more about this program, and learn how to donate, here.
←Previous Story
2021 Fishing License Sales Decline
Show Comments