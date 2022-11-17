2021 Fishing License Sales Decline

According to an article in Angling Trade, a new survey from Southwick Associates shows that fishing license sales actually declined in 2021 compared to 2020. For all the talk of the pandemic boom in fly fishing, fewer people went fishing altogether in 2021 than in 2020. While there was a decline, however, more licenses were sold in 2021 than before the pandemic.

It’s an interesting development, and one that the sportfishing community will be watching closely.