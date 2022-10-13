Three Ways to Make Jointed Flies
Adding movement to your flies is often seen as one of the best ways to help them stand out, especially if you’re fishing heavily-pressured water. If you’ve ever wondered about the best ways to add this articulation to your bugs, then you need to check out this story from Tim Skoraszewski over in Fly Fisherman Magazine. He looks at three different techniques you can use to make jointed flies. Read the piece in full here.
←Previous Story
The 5 Essentials of a Good Fly Cast
Show Comments