Orvis consistently puts out some of the best educational content in fly fishing. Their latest series on finding fish close to home is one I’ve really enjoyed.

This portion of their learning center features articles and podcasts to help you find a great fishing spot close to home. Back when I lived in Provo, Utah – a college town smack in the middle of Utah’s sprawling Wasatch Front – I ditched the crowded trout rivers in favor of smaller, smellier streams full of suckers and bass.

It was some of the most fun fishing I’ve ever had.

If you’re up for something different, then read through the content Orvis has to offer here.