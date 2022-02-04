Joe Cermele, over at The MeatEater, has a great story on misconceptions about mousing for trout. I’ve tried my hand at mousing for a few years now, and while I’ve never had success at night, I’ve caught plenty of fish on mice during the day.

That’s just one of the misconceptions Joe dives into throughout his piece. It’s worth reading if you’re interested in mousing, but haven’t ever done it. Read the story here.