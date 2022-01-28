Penn State Receives Large Donation for Fly Fishing Program

Penn State’s fly fishing program is unique, not only because it teaches fly fishing, but because of who is associated with it. Legendary angler Joe Humphreys helped the program start, and current world-renowned angler George Daniels heads the course. Penn State announced this week that they received a $250,000 anonymous donation, with only one string attached – to rename the course the Joe Humphreys Fly Fishing Program.

