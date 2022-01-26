Frank Moore, Steelhead Conservationist, Dead at 98

Frank Moore was an enormously influential steelhead conservationist, and an accomplished fly fisherman. He passed away earlier this week at age 98. Moore was also a World War II veteran.

Moore’s impact on wild steelhead was enough to merit the Oregon state legislature creating the Frank and Jeanie Moore Steelhead Sanctuary, which protects more than 100,000 acres on the North Umpqua River.

Additional details about Moore’s life and legacy can be found here.