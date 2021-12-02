Hardy Sponsors Two Anglers on US Youth Team

Hardy Fly Fishing is showing its commitment to young anglers by sponsoring two members of the new US Youth Fly Fishing Team, Drew Bone from Bernalillo, New Mexico and Max Logan of Boulder, Colorado.

Drew, who was introduced to fly fishing through his parents at the age of 2, and who became serious about competing in 2019, recently made the US Youth Fly Fishing Team after he was selected at the National Championships. At 17, he recognizes this accomplishment and the privilege of being sponsored by Hardy. He said, “The support from Hardy has been extremely helpful and is greatly appreciated. The gear is also top-notch.” Drew will represent Hardy at the World Championships which will take place in Italy next year.

Max, who is 15, says he’s been fishing for as long as he can remember, but started fly fishing at age 6. He made the US Youth Fly Fishing Team in June after working toward that goal for three years. “It’s truly a dream come true to make the USA Team and be sponsored by Hardy. Now I have my sights set on going to the World Championships,” says Max who is hoping to make the team in 2022.

To become a member of the US Youth Fly Fishing Team, the angler must compete in several fly fishing competitions and demonstrate environmental stewardship within their community. Once competing in a qualifying event, participants are required to fill out a team application form detailing their desire to be a part of the team and register for a sanction competition held in the spring of each year. After rigorous review, members are selected and added to the team.

Jim Murphy, the Director of Fly Fishing for Hardy reiterated the importance of support for younger anglers who are passionate about the sport. “Hardy continues to recognize the value of the younger generation who are dedicated to pursuing fly fishing, and we are excited to sponsor such talented and committed anglers on the US Youth Fly Fishing Team.”

The US Youth Fly Fishing Team is a part of US Angling which provides leadership for the team as they travel worldwide to compete. The team is recognized through its dedication to the development of a highly-skilled fly-fishing team to represent the United States.