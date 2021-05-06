The Immaculate Drift

When Ed Engle writes anything about fly fishing, I listen. When Ed writes something about another angler – praising their skill – I get interested.

Ed is one of the best, and he just penned a story about Devin Olsen, a member of Team USA Fly Fishing. Olsen is well-known for his website Tactical Fly Fisher, book of the same name, and the Modern Nymphing series of instructional videos with Lance Egan.

Read Ed Engle’s story about Devin in full here.