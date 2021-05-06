Tim Rajeff’s Double Haul Master Class

It’s ice-off season here in the Rockies, which means a lot of standing on banks and throwing big streamers to cruising trout. If you’re anything like me, getting the hang of casting big streamers – especially on a heavy sink-tip line – was more work than imagined.

That’s where Tim Rajeff’s double haul instructions can help. Louis Cahill, over at Gink & Gasoline, was kind enough to put together a great piece on Rajeff’s double haul master class.

Read it here.