Video: Get Your Strip Set Right Every Time

As a Rocky Mountain native, I didn’t have many opportunities to practice the strip-set growing up. We fished dries mostly, to cutthroat and rainbows and browns, and for most of my growing-up years, I never knew streamers or nymphs were an option.

But once I started swinging streamers, the need for a good strip set became apparent. I’ve been self-taught (mostly) over the years, but I wish I would have had a resource like this video back when I realized why I kept missing all the fish that tagged my streamer.