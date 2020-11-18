Fly Tying: The Perfect Clown Egg

It’s egg season. Obviously, it’s also time to leave actively spawning fish alone, but it’s foolish not to fish eggs for the trout that aren’t spawning right now. Some of the biggest rainbows I’ve ever caught came during the brown trout spawn, when rainbows were eagerly scooping up any and all rouge eggs in the river.

This tying video, from McFly Angler, is a great tutorial on tying a classic egg pattern.