Indifly Announces New Leadership

At a regularly scheduled meeting last week, the Indifly board of directors appointed new leadership. The board is pleased to announce Oliver White and David Yoskowitz, Ph.D. have been appointed chair and vice chair respectively.

“Out of all the things I’m lucky enough to do in life, supporting Indifly is among my favorite,” states Chair Oliver White. “Indigenous communities are custodians of 80% of the world’s remaining biodiversity, and we have a big challenge ahead of us to ensure these communities are adequately empowered to protect the remaining pristine places in the world. I’m honored and excited to lead Indifly as the organization scales up to confront this challenge.”

Vice Chair David Yoskowitz shares similar thoughts: “As someone who is passionate about elucidating the link between environmental well-being and human well-being, something Indifly excels in, I am thrilled to be appointed vice chair of the organization. Indifly has a great track record of creating sustainable livelihoods and incentives for the protection of Indigenous homelands, but the need is far greater. I look forward to working with all Indifly stakeholders to expand our impact.”

Executive Director Matt Shilling adds, “Oliver’s and David’s board service has been critical to Indifly and the communities we serve. They are bold leaders, exactly what an organization requires during these times. I look forward to working with our new chair and vice chair to ensure Indifly empowers Indigenous communities for generations to come.”

About Indifly:

Indifly is a nonprofit organization that uses fly fishing as a tool for transforming the lives of Indigenous peoples and protecting valued environments. Indifly works to create sustainable local economies that empower communities to conserve natural resources. Current Indifly projects include Rewa, Guyana, Anaa Atoll, French Polynesia, and the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

For more information about Indifly, please visit indifly.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.