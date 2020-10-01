Book Review: “The Classic Sporting Art of Bob White”
I’ve been lucky to know Bob White for a few years now, and I’ve loved his art far longer than that. So, when I had the chance to review his new book, The Classic Sporting Art of Bob White, I jumped at the chance.
The book is a surprisingly open, welcoming journey through Bob’s painting process, fly fishing career, and the stories behind some of his most famous paintings. You can read the review in full here.
←Previous Story
Homosassa, Tarpon, and Baseball Bats
Show Comments