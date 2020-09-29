International Fly Tying Symposium Updates Dates, Venue

The 30th annual International Fly Tying Symposium – postponed in 2020 due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic – has been rescheduled for Nov. 20-21, 2021, announced founder and director Chuck Furimsky.

The event will be held at the Parsippany Hilton Hotel, 1 Hilton Court, Parsippany, New Jersey. The hotel complex is some 51 miles from New York’s J. F. Kennedy Airport in the Mack-Cali Business Campus.

In a letter to fly tiers, vendors, exhibitors and fly-tying enthusiasts, Furimsky wrote, in part, “… Stay healthy, tie some flies, fish with them, and look forward to the 30th anniversary being celebrated just one year later.”