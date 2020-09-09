Scientific Anglers Releases New Line

Scientific Anglers has been making some of the best fly lines on the market for years now, and their recent update to the Amplitude Smooth Infinity line only further cements their status in the industry.

Spurred, no doubt, by the recent surge in night fishing, throwing big mice to big trout, and a general acceptance of off-the-wall techniques in general, Scientific Anglers announced recently that they’re giving anglers a version of the Amplitude Smooth Infinity fly line with a glow-in-the-dark tip.

You can read more about the line here.