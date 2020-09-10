Gear Review: El Jefe Packable Rod Combo

Dennis Pastucha, with Fly Fisherman Magazine, put together a great review on a rod and reel combo I’ve never seen before. The rod is the “El Jefe,” and it’s built by a company called Pescador on the Fly.

The El Jefe is a six-piece travel rod that breaks down into a 22-inch long case – complete with a machined aluminum reel. It all comes with a lifetime warranty, for $399.

You can read the full review here.