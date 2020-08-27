Throwback Thursday: Glass Rods Then and Now

For today’s Throwback Thursday, I figured we’d go retro with gear. Specifically, I came across this cool video from North 40 Fly Shop, where they have Cameron Mortenson from the Fiberglass Manifesto on to talk shop about fiberglass fly rods. In the video, they compare glass rods from the 70s to the rods of today. It’s an interesting discussion that’s worth your time to watch, even if you only have a passing interest in fishing glass.