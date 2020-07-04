“Fly Fishing, Hand Sanitizer, Facemasks – Check”

“Four fly rods secured in specially designed compartments; a mental check. Flotation vests for each angler and herself, check. A cache of #8 cicada flies she’s hand-tied for the Green River’s famous cicada hatch; check. Disinfectant, hand sanitizer and face masks; check.”

As the nation, and fly fishing destinations, come to grips with a virus that appears to be a part of life for the foreseeable future, guide Cori-Alice Holladay’s daily life becomes a small business story that is echoed across the country.