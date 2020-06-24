Maine Angler Launches New Fly Fishing Business
I frequently wonder what’s going to happen to fly fishing in the next 30 years. Then, I read stories like this one from Adam Robinson at the Times Record in Maine, and breathe a sigh of relief. Fly fishing’s future is in good hands.
These hands belong to a 21-year-old named Evan Donald, who’s launching a business to create and sell various fly fishing accessories.
You can read the story in full here.
Your First Day of Fly Fishing Wasn't This Good
