The Biggest Change to Public Lands in Our Lifetimes

As the United States Senate reconvenes and starts discussing legislation other than coronavirus-related stimulus, I’m going to dedicate room to reporting on the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA).

This article, from Sam Lungren over at The MeatEater, is a good primer on the GAOA and why it could become such a pivotal, monumental moment in American conservation. And, with all the doom and gloom in the world these days, I figure we could use a bit of good news.

Read Lungren’s piece here.