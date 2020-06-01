Fishing Purists Need to Pass On their Knowledge

Kenneth Kieser makes a great point in his latest column for The Examiner, a newspaper in Jackson, MO, about the need for fly anglers to pass on their knowledge to the next generation.

This is something I’ve worried about for a few years now, and it makes me happy to see others discussing the need to hand down the knowledge we have. If we want the American tradition of fishing – and specifically fly fishing – to endure, we have to be willing to be teachers as well as anglers.

