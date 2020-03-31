The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, in conjunction with Early Riser Coffee, just released a new video – “Trouble with Tarpon.”

As Early Riser Coffee says, “One of the most iconic fisheries, and one of the most vulnerable, are Tarpon. We’re proud to support the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust with proceeds from the sales of our coffee, to help fund the satellite tag research that is so incredibly important to understanding the lives of these mysterious fish.”