{"pos":"top","cat":["how-to","travel","videos"],"type":"article","format":"default"}

How to Properly Catch and Release a Bonefish

February 19, 2020 By: Spencer Durrant

It’s that time of year when the cabin fever drives most of us to pine for the warmer months and their accompanying adventures. If you’re looking at a trip for bonefish at all this year, you’re probably planning it now.

That’s where this video from the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust – published by Orvis – comes into play. It’s a great primer to get you ready for the unique world that is chasing bonefish.

You can watch the video here.