Fly Fishing Blind
This interesting piece comes to us from The River Reporter, a publication based in New York. The title of the piece caught my eye, and the rest is just as intriguing. The premise is one that we all struggle with at some point in our angling careers – seeing, and tracking, smaller flies.
The author of the piece, Tony Bonavist, offers some great insight into how you can improve your small fly fishing skills. Take a read through the piece here.
