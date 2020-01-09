Throwback Thursday: Minipi River Brook Trout

Old fishing stories are part of the lifeblood of this sport. I’m sure all of us can recall a few old stories from dad or grandpa, about lunker trout or bass in local streams and ponds which are now devoid of fish – or gone completely. Those stories always get me nostalgic for what fishing must have been like 50 or 60 years ago.

And though I’ll never know exactly, I do know what it was like on the Minipi River system in Labrador, thanks to Curt Gowdy and Lee Wulff. This classic bit of fly fishing history is spellbinding, and strikingly poignant. From forward-thinking comments about conservation to classic bamboo rods and click-and-pawl reels, this is a true blast from the past.

Take 20 minutes and watch the film. It’s worth your time, and I can promise it’s something you’ll watch again and again.