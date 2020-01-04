IF4 2020 Films and Schedule

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, or IF4 for short, launches early in 2020, touring to dozens of cities across the United States and Canada. Every year, the envelope of what’s possible for fly fishing film making is pushed, and often broken, by some of the world’s preeminent outdoors cinematographers.

The IF4 kicks off at the Denver Fly Fishing Show on January 3, and wraps up October 16 in Anchorage, AK.

Check out the “Sizzle Reel” released by IF4 to get a taste of what this year’s festival has to offer.

To find showtimes near your home in the US, click here. To find showtimes in Canada, click here.