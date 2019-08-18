Podcast Episode: Wade Fellin Talks Angler Etiquette

In this recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, Wade Fellin, a Montana native, lifelong fishing guide, and lodge owner, joins host Tom Rosenbauer to talk about angler etiquette on crowded water. “Wade gives some examples of recent poor etiquette he’s seen on his home river, the Big Hole, and how these kinds of conflicts can be avoided. We also explore some ways that clients as well as guides can help mitigate these issues.” Listen here.