Podcast Episode: Tim Flagler on The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast

In this episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, Tim Flagler of Tightline Productions joins host Tom Rosenbauer to “talk about great new patterns and old patterns that should be resurrected, as well as taking old patterns and incorporating modern materials into them. We also discuss that state of fly-tying today, which is probably more exciting than at any other time in history because of the great interchange of ideas in places like Instagram and YouTube.”