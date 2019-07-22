Abel has announced the new VAYA reel series. “Crafted by avid Colorado anglers, the VAYA series debuts an all-new technical look and feel paired with outstanding performance.”

Read more in the press release below.

Abel Releases VAYA Series

From Abel:

AYA: Spanish for ‘Go!’, as in go outside, go explore, go fishing!

Crafted by avid Colorado anglers, the VAYA series debuts an all-new technical look and feel paired with outstanding performance. The partially-ported VAYA frame offers the unique combination of minimized weight, incredible rigidity, and just enough surface area to highlight Abel’s hand-anodized finishes. The frame interior also features varying sets of CNC-milled fly patterns, relevant to each size of reel.

The large-arbor spool features a precision-balanced, dual-pawl drag engagement design that eliminates the need for a counterweight. The spool’s mechanical incoming click compliments the audible, smooth feel of the outgoing drag. The carbon / stainless multi-disk drag system produces substantial resistance, while providing a wide range of adjustability for delicate tippet.

VAYA: the new ‘go-to’ reel for everything from freshwater to light salt.

SPECIFICATIONS