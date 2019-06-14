Podcast Episode: The Salmonfly Hatch, with John Way
In this recent podcast episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast, John Way of The Tackle Shop is the guest. He talks about the spectacle of nature that happens every year in the Rockies in June: the salmonfly hatch. Way “gives his tips on the life cycle of this giant stonefly, how to fish the hatch, and how to avoid some of the inevitable drift boat traffic the hatch attracts.”
