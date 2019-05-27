Tips for Tangled Rigging

While you might think it’s easiest to untangle knots and tangles in lines and leaders, Domenick Swentosky writes about why this may not be the case. Most anglers “see their options as a pair of choices,” he writes, “either cut off the whole thing and re-rig with new lengths of tippet, or try to salvage it all by spending enough time working the messy knots and tangles free. But I promise you, there’s a third option. And it’s much better than the other two.” Read more via Troutbitten.