Fly Rods for Small Water

In a recent article, Jonah Ogles writes about the plethora of fly rods on the market. Specifically, fly rods for fishing small water. “When was the last time you needed to make a 60-foot cast,” he asks. “More often you sneak around the corner, spot a fish sipping BWOs off the seam of an eddy, and know that you’re gonna get one cast to catch him. When that happens, you want one of these rods in your hand.” Read more via Outside Online.