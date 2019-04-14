Bass Fishing Nebraska’s I-80

Nebraska’s Interstate 80 provides unexpected, and surprisingly good, warmwater fishing opportunities along a 350-mile stretch from Big Springs to Omaha. On a road trip to the College World Series, Tom Bie stops to fish Kea Lake. “Whether you’re a college baseball fan or not, this drive is worth it for the bass fishing alone,” he writes. “As long as you’ve got a float-tube, canoe, or kayak, and don’t mind a semi-truck soundtrack, the opportunities to toss poppers at largemouth are virtually endless on this bassy stretch of Interstate.” Via The Drake.