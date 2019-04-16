John Gierach on Wisconsin Muskies

In one of his recent essays published in Gray’s Sporting Journal, John Gierach writes about fly fishing for muskie in Wisconsin. “In some ways muskie fishing reminds me of Spey casting for steelhead or Atlantic salmon,” he explains. “It’s not so elegant and lacks the stodgy sense of tradition, but it does involve the same kind of attentive repetition that demands pacing yourself, sort of like digging a long line of identical postholes.” Read more here.