2019 Rocky Mountain Fly Fishing Classic
The 16th Annual Rocky Mountain Fly Fishing Classic will be held September 19-21, 2019, in Aspen and Basalt, Colorado. “Anglers will come once again to float the famous Roaring Fork and Colorado River,” with entry fees going to benefit cystic fibrosis research. For more information and to see the complete schedule click here, and to enter, visit this website for the Redbone Celebrity Tournament Series.
