Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum to Honor Agnes Van Put and Dennis Skarka

The Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum will honor Agnes Van Put and Dennis Skarka as “Catskill Legends” at a ceremony on April 13, 2019. The Legends Dinner will be held at the Rockland House in Roscoe, NY, and tickets can be purchased at www.cffcm.com.

The smiling face synonymous with the Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum, and the man behind Catskill Flies will officially be named Catskill Legends April 13.

Agnes Van Put, who continues to be a presence at the CFFCM gift shop, and the late Dennis Skarka will be inducted into a group that continues the fly angling legacy so woven into the history and culture of the Catskills.

The Legends Dinner will be held at Rockland House in Roscoe on Saturday, April 13. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6. Tickets are $50 for CFFCM members and family of the honorees, $60 for non-members and $100 for patrons. Tables can be purchased for $500. There will be raffles and auctions.

Since the inception of the museum, Agnes has been part of it. She’s still making her jam which can still be purchased at the gift shop, and her soups warm those who brave the early spring cold for the CFFCM’s first cast each April.

“Every special event we have is greeted by the question, ‘Will Agnes be there?’ when people RSVP,” CFFCM Managing Director John Kovach said.

Dennis Skarka, from his downtown Roscoe store Catskill Flies, was a go-to source for information on where the big trout were and what they were eating. He died Feb. 3, 2019 but the Catskill Flies will live on.

About CFFCM

Catskill Fly Fishing Center & Museum is a 501c3 organization dedicated to the preservation of Fly Fishing, and the waters , people and history, that make it possible.

