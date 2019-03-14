Badge registration and hotel block reservations now open for IFTD 2019

Registration has officially opened for 2019’s IFTD set to be held in Denver, CO, October 16 – 18.

Read more in the press release below.



Badge registration and hotel block reservations are now open for IFTD 2019

From AFFTA:

Registration is officially open for IFTD 2019 in Denver, CO, and discount block room rates at downtown hotels are also now available. With exhibitor space selling out as fast as it did, we anticipate record attendance, so book your lodging today!

When you register, don’t forget to purchase your tickets to the AFFTA Industry Breakfast. What better way to kick off the biggest IFTD in the show’s history than with some great eats, coffee, camaraderie and updates on your trade association’s efforts.

Also, if you’re flying into Denver, make sure you take advantage of our exclusive AFFTA Affiliate Travel Program with Delta Air Lines! We’re excited to offer savings up to 10% on domestic flights, as much as 20% on international bookings, and up to 25% on flights from Asia.

Get your badges and the best rates on rooms and airfare today. Don’t wait, space will go fast!

Register here.