Indifly Announces “Kio Kio” — A New Film that Explores How Fly Fishing Can Empower Communities to Conserve Resources

Indifly is pleased to announce the release of “Kio Kio” — a new film that examines how fly fishing on Anaa Atoll (French Polynesia) is creating new economic opportunities while establishing a new ethic of conservation.

In a collaborative effort between Indifly, The Island Initiative, and the community of Anaa, fly fishing is creating new economic opportunities. “Kio Kio” documents these efforts and follows residents of Anaa, scientists, and anglers as they work to find ways to conserve bonefish populations while developing a world-class fly fishing operation.

“Indifly believes in sustainable local economies that empower communities to conserve natural resources,” explains Indifly Executive Director Matt Shilling. “Together with our local partners, The Island Initiative, we have witnessed firsthand a shift in mindset towards conservation on Anaa Atoll. We feel honored to showcase the leadership and commitment demonstrated by the community of Anaa through ‘Kio Kio.’”

Both “Kio Kio” and the project on Anaa Atoll are supported in part by Costa Sunglasses. Peter Vandergrift, Fly Community Leader for Costa, was on hand for the filming. “We are proud that the partnership between Indifly and Costa has made significant strides to protect the way of life and the biodiversity in places like Anaa and Rewa, Guyana,” states Vandergrift. “This film gives a clear view of how so much in these communities are on a knife’s edge and how without goodwill, good science, and real leadership these projects could fall flat.”