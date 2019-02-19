Tippets: Catch and Release Techniques, Game Changing with Blane Chocklett
- From barbless hooks to keeping fish in the water, Patrick Blackdale of Willowfly Anglers outlines important techniques for catch and release fly fishing. “With more and more people fly fishing around the country, it is more imperative than ever to practice these techniques,” he writes. Read more via Orvis.
- Blane Chocklett is well-known for his fly patterns for large species. Tee Clarkson profiles Chocklett’s start in fly fishing and rise in the industry in this article via The Drake.
