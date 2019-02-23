Tippets: School of Trout 2019, Winter Flies for the Northeast
- The School of Trout is offering two classes in its second year. The week-long “Basic Trout” class, which will be held on the Henry’s Fork in October, 2019. And a shorter “Dry Fly” class for more advanced anglers that will be held on the Henry’s Fork at the end of August. Learn more about the 2019 offerings from The School of Trout via Hatch Magazine.
- From midges and eggs to streamers and CDC stoneflies, Joe Demalderis of Cross Current Guide Service and Outfitters runs down the list of his top picks for winter fishing in the Northeast, in this article via Orvis.
←Previous Story
Tippets: Bear Minded in the Backcountry, Make Fewer False Casts
Show Comments