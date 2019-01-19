Tippets: Interview with Geoff Mueller, How Trout See
- Geoff Mueller is the senior editor of The Drake magazine, copy-writer for many fly-fishing brands, and his essays have appeared in fly fishing’s top publications. He sits down for a thoughtful conversation on the Anchored with April Vokey podcast. They discuss “how he got involved in the industry, pushing people’s buttons, and if we’re loving our rivers to death.” Listen here.
- Understanding how trout view their underwater world can help an angler find more success on the water. In a recent video from The New Fly Fisher, Ozzie Ozefovich explains trout vision and refraction.
Tippets: Correcting Casting Mistakes, History of Trout Flies
