Tippets: Correcting Casting Mistakes, History of Trout Flies
- The winter months are a great time to practice technique in preparation for summer fishing. In this article, Zach Matthews outlines the top ten casting mistakes and details how to fix them. Via The Itinerant Angler.
- This detailed article outlines trout flies, from traditional north country spiders to modern dry flies utilizing foam. Read more via Discover Tenkara.
