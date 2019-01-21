Tippets: Tying the Speed Blood Knot, “50/50 on the Water” Profiles
- The blood knot is important to master, but can be difficult to tackle in adverse conditions. In this short video Ross Purnell, editor of Fly Fisherman, demonstrates how to tie the “speed” blood knot, which can be easier to tie in cold weather.
- Orvis has launched a new profiles page for the 50/50 on the Water campaign. Don’t miss visiting the new site for interesting biographies and stories of women in the sport.
