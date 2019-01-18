New Products from Simms for Spring 2019

The Spring 2019 product lineup from Simms Fishing Products ranges from the new Tributary collection of waders and Cloud Camo pattern for men and women alike.

Read more in the press release below.

Spring 19 Raises the Bar of Comfort, Stealth, and Functionality

From Simms:

Simms Fishing Product’s steadfast commitment to provide anglers with the world’s most technologically advanced fishing gear continues with an entirely new collection that sets a new standard in the realm of performance and innovation for river, lake, and ocean anglers.

From fit and function, to comfort and style, the tireless efforts put forth by Simms’ product team to create the Spring 19 line can be seen across all categories. “When it comes to the product team here at Simms, the phrase don’t sweat the details simply doesn’t compute,” says Simms CEO, Casey Sheahan. “They are relentless, and continually prove to all anglers, that when it comes to next level performance and innovation, there is no ceiling.”

Starting in the wader category, Simms Freestone® Collection blends advanced features and technology in an affordable package. Rebuilt and revamped, the Freestone® Wader Collection incorporates a new and improved 4-layer Toray® QuadraLam™ fabric to greatly enhance durability as well as breathability. The collection includes a Men’s and Women’s Freestone® Stockingfoot, the Freestone® Pant and the Freestone® Z Stockingfoot built with a YKK Aquaseal® waterproof center-front zipper for easy on/off capabilities. All waders in the new Freestone® Collection feature Simms patented front and back leg seam, anatomical left and right neoprene stocking feet, self-fabric gravel guards with gathered elastic bottom hems, and are built with custom Duraflex buckles.

Simms’ vast array of waders expands further with the inclusion of the all-new Tributary collection. Available for men, women, and kids, all of the Tributary waders are built with waterproof, breathable 3-layer polyester, anatomical left and right neoprene stockingfeet, and feature self-fabric gravel guards with gathered elastic bottom hems to keep debris out. To round out the wader collection, Simms has also added a unique version of the men’s and women’s version of the Tributary Stockingfoot Wader. The Soul River Stockingfoot Wader was inspired by Soul River, an organization that connects inner-city youth and US military veterans to the outdoors through outdoor education and transformational experiences.

In addition to waders, the Freestone® collection includes a brand-new line of packs. All of the Freestone® Packs come equipped with padded straps, magnetic tool docking stations, custom adjustment points, interior organization and are built with super durable 100% 420D Oxford Nylon treated with a DWR water-resistant finish. The Freestone® collection of packs is comprised of a Backpack, Hip Pack, Tactical Hip Pack, Chest Pack and also includes the innovative Ambidextrous Sling and Tactical Ambidextrous Sling that boasts a design giving anglers their choice of which shoulder they prefer to carry the pack on without losing any functionality.

Spring 19 also brings with it the most revolutionary pack the fishing industry has ever seen. The all new G4 Pro® Shift Pack is a true game-changer for anglers who need the space and convenience of a backpack but require the functionality and ease of access of a hip pack. This two-in-one backpack utilizes a Rotation 180° catch-and-release system that nests a fully functional hip pack that can easily swing to the front to allow access to flies, tippet and other necessities without having to take the pack off.

One of the bigger stories of Simms’ Spring 19 launch revolves around a new pattern created to give anglers the upper hand when stalking the spookiest species of the flats. Simms new Cloud Camo pattern was designed and developed by the camo experts at Veil Camo. Like its freshwater counterpart, River Camo, Simms new Cloud Camo pattern combines longstanding camouflage principles with scientifically driven data fused with mathematical ideas found in the form and chaos of nature allowing anglers to go undetected and get one step closer to that perfect casting moment. Simms Cloud Camo can be seen in popular technical garments such as the Men’s and Women’s SolarFlex® Crewneck and Hoody, as well as the SolarFlex® Armor Shirt, Sungaiter and more.

Saltwater enthusiasts will also appreciate several new offerings in the outerwear and sportswear categories. The all-new Transom Jacket and Bib caters to offshore anglers contending with foul weather, boat spray, and ocean chop. Powered by a breathable, waterproof 3-layer GORE-TEX® laminate, the Transom Jacket and Bib sport a longer cut and come equipped with spacious chest pockets, two zippered hand-warmer pockets, water-tight shingle cuffs, and a 3-point adjustable storm hood. For maximum comfort, the bib is built with side stretch panels, and a super comfy suspender package. To increase durability, the designers and developers at Simms reinforced the bottom cuff of the bib with a heavy-duty abrasion resistant Nylon constructed specifically to withstand salt water abuse.

For anglers fishing the tropics that demand a lightweight weatherproof option, a totally redesigned Vapor Elite® Jacketand Pant has been added to the mix. Built with an incredibly breathable, and totally waterproof 3-layer Toray® fabric and equipped with popular features such as a stowable, 3-point adjustable storm hood, a storm flap, shingle cuffs, and kill-switch attachment points, both the Vapor® Elite Jacket and Pant will keep anglers protected from Mother Nature’s worst.

Simms sportswear collection continues to expand for male and female anglers alike. Combining award-winning design with award-winning technology yields the new TriComp Cool. With a tricomponent design approach, Simms’ product team uses different materials in different areas of the shirt to allow unhindered range of motion and complete comfort. To really take the TriComp to the next level, Simms utilizes Coolcore® technology, a yarn level treatment that allows the surface temperature of the fabric to drop 30% when wet to keep anglers cool and in the moment on the hottest days. Cooling technology has also found its way into the SolarFlex® Cool Hoody and Crew.

With the launch of the Spring 2019 line, female anglers will not only have new color and pattern choices in favorites from the past, but will also have many completely new pieces to put to the test. The all-new Women’s Breeze Tunic features COR3™ technology that offers UPF 50 sun protection, moisture wicking performance and an anti-odor treatment. And with the help of Nilit® Breeze cooling yarn, fishing the tropics will become cooler than ever. In addition, the Women’s line now includes the Taiya Short, a lightweight, quick-drying short featuring Coolcore® technology, the Mataura Pant and Short with built in UPF 50 sun protection, and lastly, the Women’s BugStopper Tee, designed to keep insects at bay in the heat of the moment.

Finally, Spring 19 includes the lightest wading boot Simms has ever made. Weighing in at only 2 ½ lbs. per pair (size 11), the all-new Flyweight Boot is a game-changing piece of footwear built with a low-profile, athletic inspired, synthetic upper with welded TPU film in high abrasion zones, a high cushion dual density EVA midsole, & a stud/cleat-compatible Vibram® Idrogrip outsole featuring a multi-directional lug pattern for superior traction.