Costa Sunglasses® Launches New Beach-Ready, Adventure-Ready Styles

Daytona Beach, Fla. – January 30, 2019 – Surf. Sand. Sun. These words provided the inspiration for Costa’s new lifestyle frames – Cheeca, Panga and Rinconcito. The new styles are perfect for adventures on and off the water and feature the latest on-trend colors and patterns.

Cheeca is named for the historic sportfishing lodge that introduced past presidents, celebrities and foreign dignitaries to fishing and old Florida Keys charm. The new women’s frame offers a small fit and features sleek, styled temples and bio-resin nylon construction. The Cheeca frame is available in three color options – Rose Tortoise, Shiny Black and Matte Shadow Tortoise. These stylish sunglasses look and feel as good on the boat as they do sipping a key lime colada.

The women’s Panga frame fits slightly larger than the Cheeca and is available in five distinctive colors – Matte Seafoam Crystal, Shiny Tortoise/White/Seafoam Crystal, Shiny Black/Crystal/Fuchsia, Shiny Taupe Crystal and Matte Seafoam Crystal. Light and versatile with deep, winding curves, like the beachfront boats of the Caribbean and Central America, Panga is the ultimate companion for sun-filled adventures in the sand and surf. The frame features tri-fusion bio-resin construction, integral hinge and CAM systems, combined with classic West Coast styling.

Rinconcito is the little brother to Costa’s popular Rincon frame and blends West Coast style lines with edgy curved temples. This new men’s medium-fit style is named for the iconic Southern California right point break. Featuring bio-resin construction, integral spring hinges, and Hydrolite® nose and temple pads, Rinconcito is a must-have for days spent chasing waves. The new style is available in four frame colors – Matte Atlantic Blue, Matte Black, Matte Tortoise and Matte Gray.

“We are constantly inspired by the beauty of our oceans and Costa’s latest lifestyle frames resemble everything we love about the water,” said John Sanchez, vice president of product development at Costa. “The new frames are thoughtfully designed for all adventure-seekers, providing both style and performance for activities on and off the water.”

The new styles features Costa’s patented color-enhancing 580 lens technology in both Lightwave® glass and impact-resistant polycarbonate. Costa’s 580® lens technology provides 100 percent UV protection and polarization and selectively filters out harsh yellow light for superior contrast and definition while absorbing high-energy blue light to cut haze and enhance sharpness. In addition, Costa’s lens technology reduces glare and eye fatigue, and its Lightwave glass is 20 percent thinner and 22 percent lighter than average polarized glass.

The new styles range in price from $179 to $259 depending on lens selection. For more information on the new frames and Costa’s full line of sunglasses, visit CostaSunglasses.com.

About Costa

As the first manufacturer of color-enhancing all-polarized sunglass lenses, Costa combines superior lens technology with unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted in Florida, Costa has made the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983, and now its product portfolio includes optical frames. Costa’s growing cult-brand status ties directly to its mission to provide high quality products with a focus on sustainability and conservation as the company works hard to protect the waters it calls home. From the use of sustainable materials to its Kick Plastic initiative, IndiFly Foundation and strong partnership with shark research organization OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can. Find out more on Costa’s website and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @CostaSunglasses.

