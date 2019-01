This week’s Loon Live will offer a bit of diversity, focusing on a steelhead fly and nymph pattern. “The Street Sweeper is an intruder for targeting anadromous fish, especially if you’re fishing close to the coast. We’ll also be featuring the Monster Midge, which is a nifty take on the indispensable midge.” Tune in Thursday, January 17, 2019, at 6 p.m. PST.